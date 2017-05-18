Chinese, S. Korean officials meet in attempt to repair ties
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Thursday with a special envoy sent by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the two countries attempted to mend a rift in ties over the deployment of a high-tech American missile defence system in South Korea to guard against North Korean threats. Wang and former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan were expected to discuss ways of containing North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons activities as well as the economic fallout over the deployment in South Korea of the U.S. missile defence system called THAAD.
