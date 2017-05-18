China's Xi says willing to help end rift with South Korea

China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with South Korea's special envoy Lee Hae-chan at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Wednesday, May 19, 2017. South Korea's special envoy Lee Hae-chan, center, arrives at the Great Hall of the People for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping , in Beijing, Wednesday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.