China stance on North Korea sets up - unwinnable' economic clash with Trump, investment expert says

Read more: South China Morning Post

Gavekal Dragonomics Managing Director Arthur Kroeber says it's 'most unlikely' China will deliver 'anything material in terms of constraining North Korea' China's reluctance to increase pressure on North Korea amid the country's continuous testing of ballistic missiles is setting up a clash with US President Donald Trump over economic issues that the US can't win, according to Gavekal Dragonomics Managing Director Arthur Kroeber.

Chicago, IL

