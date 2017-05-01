China envoy pick pledges to confront Beijing on tough issues
The Midwestern governor President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to China pledged on Tuesday to confront Beijing on a range of contentious issues, including human rights and trade, and assured lawmakers he'll push the Chinese to act more aggressively to defuse North Korea's nuclear weapons program. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad said he hopes to leverage his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance U.S. and international interests.
