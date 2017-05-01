China envoy pick pledges to confront Beijing on tough issues

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, U.S. Ambassador to China-designate Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Branstad pledged Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to confront Beijing on a range of contentious issues, including human rights and trade, and assured lawmakers he'll push the Chinese to act more aggressively to defuse North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

