Callaway Korean War veteran memorialized

Friends and family of Harry Rodecape gathered to honor his memory and dedicate a Korean War memorial Friday at the courthouse. From left, his great-grandson Carson Davis, incoming VFW commander Wayne Bill, grandson Jeff Davis, nephew Matt Gowin, wife Phyllis Rodecape, daughter Stephanie Davis and great-grandson Freddy Davis.

Chicago, IL

