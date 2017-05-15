Asian shares gain, shrug off cyberatt...

Asian shares gain, shrug off cyberattack, NK missile launch

14 hrs ago

Shares were higher Monday in Asia, despite worries of disruptions from the "WannaCry" ransomware cyberattack over the weekend. Yet another missile launch by North Korea also appeared to have little impact, while upbeat talk on trade and infrastructure investment at a top-level conference in China brightened sentiment.

Chicago, IL

