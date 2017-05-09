Asia Markets: Asian markets return to gains after Korean election
Markets have thus far had a muted reaction to the unexpected firing of James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. was recently up 0.2%, as Moon Jae-in's victory in the country's presidential election Tuesday removed a major overhang from the market.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|9 hr
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
