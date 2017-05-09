Asia Markets: Asian markets return to...

Asia Markets: Asian markets return to gains after Korean election

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Markets have thus far had a muted reaction to the unexpected firing of James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. was recently up 0.2%, as Moon Jae-in's victory in the country's presidential election Tuesday removed a major overhang from the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 9 hr WW33degrer 20
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC