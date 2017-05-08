A 'war of regime choices': S. Koreans...

A 'war of regime choices': S. Koreans vote for new president

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The vote was the culmination of a frenzied two-month race set up by the scandal that ousted Park-Geun-hye, now jailed while awaiting trial on corruption charges. Conservatives worry that a victory by the liberal, Moon Jae-in, might benefit North Korea and estrange South Korea and its most important ally, the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea Sun Bottom Line 7
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC