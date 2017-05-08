A 'war of regime choices': S. Koreans vote for new president
The vote was the culmination of a frenzied two-month race set up by the scandal that ousted Park-Geun-hye, now jailed while awaiting trial on corruption charges. Conservatives worry that a victory by the liberal, Moon Jae-in, might benefit North Korea and estrange South Korea and its most important ally, the United States.
