A guide to protecting yourself from nefarious (and probably North Korean) hackers

The global-scale ransomware attack known as WannaCry appears to be on the decline, thanks both to a British IT guy who managed to body-block the evil code and everyone who went to their version of Windows and typed in "up up down down left right left right B A start." But computer experts/every last bit of your intuition warn that these kinds of attacks will only increase, largely because of their relative simplicity: Ransomware such as WannaCry encrypts your data and puts it on a very high shelf until you pay the pirates $300 in Bitcoins, which you have to do immediately after figuring out what in the world Bitcoins are.

