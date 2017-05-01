5 things for Monday, May 1: Trump, Turkey, tornadoes and budget
Happy Monday morning. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|7 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Sun
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Sun
|Wait a Minute
|17
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
