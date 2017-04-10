Xi stresses China's North Korea conce...

Xi stresses China's North Korea concerns in talk with Trump

In this April 7, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. China says President Xi has stressed the need for an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program in a phone discussion with Trump that followed tweets from the U.S. president urging China to play a more active role.

