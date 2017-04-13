Why Trump the trade critic now offers...

Why Trump the trade critic now offers an outstretched hand

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This week, Trump abandoned a campaign vow to label China a currency manipulator. Two weeks ago, his administration proposed a mild rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he'd previously branded a job-killing "disaster."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 5 hr Geezer 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 10 hr Battle Tested 31
News Trump Rushes Into World Affairs Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... Wed anonymous 7
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Apr 10 Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 10 buzz bricl 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC