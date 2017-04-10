Why Trump Is Now Pressuring China and North Korea at the Same Timeby...
By diverting the USS Carl Vinson -led Carrier Strike Group 1, the President has signaled shift in U.S. strategy in the Pacific. t this moment, Carrier Strike Group 1 of the U.S. Navy, led by the USS Carl Vinson , was supposed to sailing from Singapore to Australia.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|2 hr
|Imposter Rico
|6
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|18 hr
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|18 hr
|buzz bricl
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
