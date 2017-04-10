Why Trump Is Now Pressuring China and...

Why Trump Is Now Pressuring China and North Korea at the Same Timeby...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

By diverting the USS Carl Vinson -led Carrier Strike Group 1, the President has signaled shift in U.S. strategy in the Pacific. t this moment, Carrier Strike Group 1 of the U.S. Navy, led by the USS Carl Vinson , was supposed to sailing from Singapore to Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... 2 hr Imposter Rico 6
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 18 hr Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... 18 hr buzz bricl 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC