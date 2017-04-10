White House defends portrayal of 'armada' push toward Korean peninsula
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday denied being misleading about a U.S. carrier strike group's push toward the Korean peninsula, saying it never gave an arrival date and that the ships were still on their way. The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait April 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|20 hr
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|22 hr
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f...
|Apr 16
|CrazyKim
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|Apr 14
|SirPrize
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC