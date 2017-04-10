White House defends portrayal of 'arm...

White House defends portrayal of 'armada' push toward Korean peninsula

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday denied being misleading about a U.S. carrier strike group's push toward the Korean peninsula, saying it never gave an arrival date and that the ships were still on their way. The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 20 hr okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 22 hr Ah-Huh 17
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 17 Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f... Apr 16 CrazyKim 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... Apr 14 SirPrize 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC