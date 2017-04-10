USS Michigan nuclear sub heads to Sou...

USS Michigan nuclear sub heads to South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The USS Michigan -- a guided-missile submarine -- is expected to make a visible port call in South Korea on Tuesday, according to a US defense official. The US Navy submarine is expected to dock in the port city of Busan, South Korea, on the same day that North Korea celebrates the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 11 hr tomin cali 31
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week Sun Retribution 10
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 17 Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC