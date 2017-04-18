USS Carl Vinson carrier group expecte...

USS Carl Vinson carrier group expected off Korea at end of April

15 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group will arrive off the Korean Peninsula at the end of April, multiple US defense officials tell CNN. The carrier and its escorts left Singapore on April 8, according to a statement from the Navy's Pacific Fleet.



