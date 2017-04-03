US Strike Group Heads Toward North Korea
A U.S. Navy F-18 fighter jet lands on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier following a routine patrol off the disputed South China Sea, March 3, 2017. The U.S. Navy is sending a strike group toward the Korean Peninsula to bolster the U.S. presence there and send a message to North Korea, which this week conducted a ballistic missile test despite U.N. Security Council resolutions banning such launches.
