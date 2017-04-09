US sends message to North Korea, China with Syria strike

This satellite photo courtesy of the Department of Defense shows a battle damage assessment image of Shayrat Airfield, Syria,following US Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes on April 7, 2017 from the USS Ross and USS Porter , Arleigh Burke-classguided-missile destroyers. -AFP/DoD SEOUL: The US missile strike on Syria contained a clear message for North Korea and its main ally China, analysts said, but not one strong enough to push Pyongyang off its nuclear weapons path.

