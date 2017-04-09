US sends message to North Korea, China with Syria strike
This satellite photo courtesy of the Department of Defense shows a battle damage assessment image of Shayrat Airfield, Syria,following US Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes on April 7, 2017 from the USS Ross and USS Porter , Arleigh Burke-classguided-missile destroyers. -AFP/DoD SEOUL: The US missile strike on Syria contained a clear message for North Korea and its main ally China, analysts said, but not one strong enough to push Pyongyang off its nuclear weapons path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|Apr 6
|Corvus
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
