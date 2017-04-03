US blasts Syria base with cruise miss...

US blasts Syria base with cruise missiles

14 hrs ago

The Trump administration hinted at military action against Syria Thursday as the president and top officials considered how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. Military leaders discussed options with the White House, likely including a missile strike.

Chicago, IL

