United States remains vulnerable to N...

United States remains vulnerable to North Korean cyber-attack, analysts say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

As North Korea blusters about launching missile strikes against the United States and its allies, experts are warning that aggressive action from North Korea is more likely to come from cyber space. While Kim Jong-Un has struggled to develop a traditional arsenal to rival those of his enemies as international sanctions have barred Pyongang from the global financial system, North Korea's military has cultivated an increasingly sophisticated group of hackers capable of launching cyber-attacks on Western and Western-backed targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 1 hr Fit2Serve 29
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 9 hr Retribution 10
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Apr 17 Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC