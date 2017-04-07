U.S. military launches tomahawk cruis...

U.S. military launches tomahawk cruise missile attack against Syria

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Thursday's statement from Dmitry Peskov comes several days after a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held province in Syria. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says a USA missile strike on a Syrian air base was a swift response to a shocking war crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 15 hr ThomasA 2
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,243 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC