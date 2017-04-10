Trump's Great Reversal a " for Nowby Charles Krauthammer The world is...
He runs on a platform of America First. He renounces the role of world policeman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|32 min
|anonymous
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|46 min
|anonymous
|32
|Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s...
|1 hr
|Trump Plotza
|1
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|2 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|Trump Rushes Into World Affairs
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|Wed
|anonymous
|7
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC