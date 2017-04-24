Trump rages against media at Pennsylvania rally as White House...

Trump rages against media at Pennsylv...

Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump railed against the media at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, just as the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner was set to begin in Washington, DC. "A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now," he said.

