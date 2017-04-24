Trump hints that the US may be sabotaging North Korea's...
It happened again - a North Korean missile launch exploded in the air, over land, just a few minutes after launching on Friday. While North Korea can still learn a lot from a failed missile test and use those lessons to advance their program, they've failed to demonstrate capability with missile types the US perfected in the 1970s - and cyber espionage may be to blame.
