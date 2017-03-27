Thousands of South Koreans Protest fo...

Thousands of South Koreans Protest for Park's Release

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Waving the national flag, the U.S. stars and stripes and shouting military-style slogans, tens of thousands of supporters of arrested former South Korean President Park Geun-hye rallied Saturday for her to be released from detention on corruption allegations. Park was jailed Friday over allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money from businesses, take bribes and allow the friend to unlawfully interfere with state affairs.

