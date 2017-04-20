The U.S. Just Sent a Sniffer Plane Over North Korea to Detect Nuclear Activity
The U.S. Air Force dispatched a nuclear sniffer plane today to the Sea of Japan, which is east of the Korean Peninsula. "The WC-135 Constant Phoenix, a special-purpose U.S. plane, made an emergency sortie today over the East Sea," an anonymous source told the Korean news outlet Yonhap this morning.
