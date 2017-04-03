The morning news headlines: Intelligence Committee head blasts Lord...

Former Tory leader Lord Howard's suggestion that Theresa May would be prepared to go to war over Gibraltar has been dismissed as "apocalyptic" by the chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Critics have condemned the peer's comparison of the situation on the Rock to the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands, and ISC chairman Dominic Grieve said there was "no evidence" for Lord Howard's remarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.