The Latest: US to urge UN to increase pressure on NKorea
In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, center, leads the U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain, right front, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara, left front, and the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea toward the Korean Peninsula for an exercise with South Korea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|6 hr
|okimar
|7
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|13 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Thu
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua...
|Apr 26
|must be a BIG room
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
