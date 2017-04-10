The Latest: Pence praises Indonesia's moderate form of Islam
Vice President Mike Pence met with Japan's deputy prime minister in Tokyo on Tuesday, stressing that the U.S. will work with the country to defuse the North Korean nuclear program. Vice President Mike Pence has reaffirmed the importance what he says is the strategic partnership between the United States and the world's most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Wed
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Wed
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f...
|Apr 16
|CrazyKim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC