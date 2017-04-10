The Latest: Japan protests N. Korean missile test attempt

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, second right in front, pays a silent tribute with his wife Karen Pence, front row second from left, and his daughters Charlotte, second fro right, Audrey, right, at the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday to begin a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's threats to advance its nuclear and defense capabilities, and just after a failed missile launch by the North.

