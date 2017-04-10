Telegraphing not strength but impulsi...

Telegraphing not strength but impulsivity

Foreign leaders and local interlocutors, aka pundits, might as well take a vacation for the next few minutes until Donald Trump's next foreign policy "strategy" surfaces from deep within his amygdala. For to presume a strategy when Trump toys with potentially lethal nations - threatening to tear apart the nuclear agreement with Iran or putting North Korea on notice that doom may befall it any moment - is to imagine that a toddler has given grave consideration to the gravitational aspects of toppling his brother's Lego edifice.

