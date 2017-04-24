Tearful relatives mourn a baby girl killed by dad Facebook

The man behind disastrous 'luxury' Fyre Festival blames a freak storm for creating 'refugee camp' conditions and calls Friday 'the worst day of my life'... but he insists NEXT time will be different 'Bin Laden's head split open and he dropped': Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden describes how he took out the world's most wanted man during historic raid Running back who was caught on video punching a woman in the face and breaking her cheek bones is drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals A 'false standard': Trump bristles at claim he hasn't had any legislative success in his first 100 days and says administration has passed 28 bills Is this stone proof an asteroid wiped out a civilization just like ours 13,000 years ago - and does it vindicate the maverick scholar who says a giant meteorite will destroy us in 2030? Do things without them, let them 'win' arguments and don't hold your belly in! ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.