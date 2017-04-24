South Korean villagers scuffle with police at missile site
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police. Residents in the town Seongj were trying to block two U.S. Army oil tank trucks on Sunday from entering site where the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense is being installed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|6 hr
|Wait a Minute
|17
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|23 hr
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC