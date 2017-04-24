South Korean villagers scuffle with p...

South Korean villagers scuffle with police at missile site

Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police. Residents in the town Seongj were trying to block two U.S. Army oil tank trucks on Sunday from entering site where the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense is being installed.

