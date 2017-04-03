South Korean liberal wins party primary, poised to become president

South Korea's opposition party Democratic Party leader Moon Jae-in celebrates after winning the nomination as the party's presidential candidate during a party's presidential primary in Seoul, South Korea, on April 3, 2017. Photo - AP/PTI South Korea's opposition party Democratic Party leader Moon Jae-in celebrates after winning the nomination as the party's presidential candidate during a party's presidential primary in Seoul, South Korea, on April 3, 2017.

