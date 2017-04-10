South Korea opposition to seek summit with China if frontrunner elected

South Korea's major opposition party will seek a summit with China to resolve an ongoing diplomatic spat over a U.S. anti-missile radar system if its presidential candidate is elected, the party's chief policymaker said in an interview with Reuters. Yun Ho-jung, the chairperson of the Democratic Party's policy committee and a long-time acquaintance of presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in, said the economy faces risks from possible protectionist policies from China and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.