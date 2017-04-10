Soldiers stopped Seoul from falling i...

Soldiers stopped Seoul from falling in Korean War, could Canada step...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Sixty-six years ago this month, John Bishop was one of hundreds of Canadians who fought to keep the South Korean city of Seoul from falling back into North Korean hands. The battle of Kapyong was a turning point in the Korean War, but as tensions escalate anew in the Korean Peninsula, Bishop isn't sure Canadians could play such a pivotal role in the region again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 19 hr Frogface Kate 15
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 21 hr anonymous 5
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Mon Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Mon BHM5267 8
News South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f... Sun CrazyKim 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... Apr 14 SirPrize 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC