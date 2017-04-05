Sen. Ron Johnson: Few 'Good Options' ...

Sen. Ron Johnson: Few 'Good Options' Left on North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Very few "good options" exist when it comes to dealing with North Korea, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. "One thing people aren't talking about is what we really need to do in terms of hardening our own defense," Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 7 hr Solarman 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 17 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC