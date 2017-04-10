Samara Weaving victim of celebrity nude photo leak

Hunt expands for Cleveland gunman: Five states are put on alert as search continues for shooter who filmed himself randomly killing an elderly man then posted the video on Facebook - as the ex-girlfriend he blamed for the rampage apologizes PICTURED: Five-year-old boy who was crushed to death at popular rotating restaurant after getting pinned between a wall and the spinning table Still no arrests as the one-year anniversary of Prince's death nears - but search warrants could be unsealed today 'The era of strategic patience is over': VP Mike Pence sends warning to Kim Jong-un as he pays visit to perilous Demilitarized Zone amid claims America sabotaged North Korea's missile launch with a cyber-hack Family of Cleveland shooting victim reveal the 74-year-old father-of-nine was 'a good man' after senseless slaying that was uploaded to Facebook Tinned tomatoes, brown rice, kale, soya milk ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.