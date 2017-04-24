S. Korea disputes Trump comments on missile system, trade
A South Korean protester holds up a placard opposing a plan to deploy the advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 27, 2017. In a defiant bit of timing, South Korea announced Wednesday that key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system had been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|6 hr
|okimar
|7
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|13 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Thu
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua...
|Apr 26
|must be a BIG room
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
