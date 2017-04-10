[Robert Park] Nuclear preemptive stri...

[Robert Park] Nuclear preemptive strikes on North Korea?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Scaremongering, alarmist and utterly irresponsible messages have been circulating wildly. Among them, some fallaciously posit that nuclear preemptive strikes on North Korea -- which would inescapably entail a genocide of innocents, perpetrated against those among the world's most oppressed -- might become necessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Apr 7 Mikey 14
News UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi... Apr 6 Corvus 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC