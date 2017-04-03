REVEALED: The US plot to carry out secret terrorist attacks on its...
But would the US ever stage an attack on its own soil to justify taking down the North Korean despot? It may seem crazy but a similar situation developed during the Cold War, and that dirty trick is exactly what members of the US government proposed. "The objective is to proved irrevocable proof that, should the Mercury manned orbit flight fail, the fault lies with the communists et al" Operation Northwoods was a proposal created by the US Department of Defence and pitched to the US government ran by the Kennedy administration in 1962.
