President's team softens war talk, vows other pressure on North Korea
The Trump administration told lawmakers Wednesday it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous U.S. adversary. President Donald Trump welcomed Republican and Democratic senators before his secretary of state, defense secretary, top general and national intelligence director conducted a classified briefing.
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|41 min
|Retribution
|4
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|5 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|22 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua...
|Wed
|must be a BIG room
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|Apr 23
|Retribution
|10
