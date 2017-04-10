President Trump's border wall fight; Arkansas executions
Disputes over health care and President Trump's border wall throw must-pass spending legislation into jeopardy days ahead of a government shutdown deadline . An AP analysis finds President Trump isn't keeping the big promises he made for his first 100 days in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|31
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|Sun
|Retribution
|10
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC