'Powerful' USS Carl Vinson steams toward North Korea
The USS Carl Vinson , the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain on deployment to the Western Pacific. At a time when experts warn that North Korea's nuclear test site is "primed and ready," President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Fox Business Network , "we are sending an armada, very powerful.
