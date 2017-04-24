Pope warns of broad destruction if Korean tensions escalate
Pope Francis is warning that "a good part of humanity" will be destroyed if tensions with North Korea escalate, and he is calling for diplomacy and a revived United Nations to take the lead in negotiating a resolution. Francis was asked as he traveled back to Rome from Egypt on Saturday about North Korean ballistic missile tests and US warnings of "catastrophic" consequences if the world fails to stop them.
