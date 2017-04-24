Pope warns of broad destruction if Ko...

Pope warns of broad destruction if Korean tensions escalate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Pope Francis is warning that "a good part of humanity" will be destroyed if tensions with North Korea escalate, and he is calling for diplomacy and a revived United Nations to take the lead in negotiating a resolution. Francis was asked as he traveled back to Rome from Egypt on Saturday about North Korean ballistic missile tests and US warnings of "catastrophic" consequences if the world fails to stop them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office 10 hr Play phartz 1
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Fri okimar 7
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Fri anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
News Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua... Apr 26 must be a BIG room 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC