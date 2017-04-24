Peter Lucas: Why North Korea won't give up its nukes voluntarily
Sometimes you lose your country and your life even if you don't have weapons of mass destruction, like Saddam Hussein in Iraq. The destruction of Libya came eight years after Gadhafi dismantled his infant nuclear weapons program rather than face off against the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|31
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|Sun
|Retribution
|10
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC