Pence thanks troops for serving during - challenging times'

11 hrs ago

Vice President Mike Pence has thanked American service members based in American Samoa, citing ''challenging times'' for the military in the Asia-Pacific. Completing a visit to the region and en route back to the United States, Pence addressed some 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago.

