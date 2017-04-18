Pence reaffirms US-Australia alliance after Trump spat
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, meets with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Admiralty House in Sydney, Saturday, April 22, 2017. . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, receives the gift of a book called Rendezvous with Destiny by Michael Fullilove, left, as Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove looks on during a lunch reception for Australian... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|34 min
|tomin cali
|1
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|1 hr
|Geezer
|5
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC