Pacom Detects, Tracks North Korean Mi...

Pacom Detects, Tracks North Korean Missile Launch

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what officials assess to be a North Korean missile launch at 11:42 a.m. yesterday, Hawaii time -- 5:42 p.m. EDT Pacom officials announced. The launch of a single ballistic missile occurred at a land-based facility near Sinpo, officials said in a statement, adding that the missile was tracked until it landed in the Sea of Japan nine minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 4 hr Solarman 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 14 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC