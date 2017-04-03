Pacom Detects, Tracks North Korean Missile Launch
U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what officials assess to be a North Korean missile launch at 11:42 a.m. yesterday, Hawaii time -- 5:42 p.m. EDT Pacom officials announced. The launch of a single ballistic missile occurred at a land-based facility near Sinpo, officials said in a statement, adding that the missile was tracked until it landed in the Sea of Japan nine minutes later.
